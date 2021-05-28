Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 16,486 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Tronox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tronox by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX opened at $23.64 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.67.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Tronox news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,561. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

