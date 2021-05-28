Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in United Airlines by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

UAL stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.