Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

