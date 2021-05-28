Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $683,000 Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLOK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

BLOK stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94.

