Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,531 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

WPM opened at $47.89 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

