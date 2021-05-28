Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,778 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EC opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 285.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

