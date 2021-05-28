NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 128,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,535,723 shares.The stock last traded at $5.91 and had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.55.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $297,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.