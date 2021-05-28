NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCS Multistage in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NCS Multistage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NCSM opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.11. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.