Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) EVP Noah Samuel Benz Sells 470 Shares

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NP stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $898.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,013,000 after buying an additional 122,994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,883,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 39.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 594,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 169,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Neenah by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after buying an additional 57,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

