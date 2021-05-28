Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Short Interest Update

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the April 29th total of 625,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NMRD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,346. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nemaura Medical has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nemaura Medical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nemaura Medical by 110.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 70,507 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nemaura Medical by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

