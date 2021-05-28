Neo Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.30 or 0.00155411 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $4.04 billion and $921.60 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002438 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.01 or 0.00330937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00082145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005320 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020198 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

