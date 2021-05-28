NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

NGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGames has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGMS stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $60.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

