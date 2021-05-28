NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Insider Sells $5,134,043.24 in Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.70. 375,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,252. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.75 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

