Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 10.42. Nephros has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.12.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. Analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 575,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 266,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nephros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nephros in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

