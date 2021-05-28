Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 168.3% from the April 29th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NWITY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,089. Network International has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Network International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

