Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.21.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $97.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $827,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

