New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Holdings Increased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 191.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in New Gold were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $2.09 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.