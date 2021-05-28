New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.
New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.92. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 34.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 71.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in New Residential Investment by 49.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.
About New Residential Investment
New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.
