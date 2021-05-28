New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.92. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 34.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 71.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in New Residential Investment by 49.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

