NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 457 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $200.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.