NewSquare Capital LLC Has $55,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $395,558,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,642 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU opened at $95.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $66.70 and a 1 year high of $96.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.