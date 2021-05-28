NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $57.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.