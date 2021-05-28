Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Short Interest Update

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 958.3% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Newtopia from $1.60 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS NEWUF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,854. Newtopia has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40.

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

