Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,944 shares of company stock worth $21,072,210. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

NXST traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.81. 711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

