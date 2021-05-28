NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.67. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.39) earnings per share.

NEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 478.0% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,944 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.0% during the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEP traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $68.37. The company had a trading volume of 451,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.81%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

