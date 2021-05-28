NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.32. 2,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,681. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEP. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

