NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.55 million.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

