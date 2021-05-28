Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NCBS traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.99. 42,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $786.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.