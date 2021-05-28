NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NKE stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.85. The stock has a market cap of $215.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

