Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NKLA has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nikola presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NKLA opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. Nikola has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356,103 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Nikola by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,987,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Nikola by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

