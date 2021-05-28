Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.30

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

