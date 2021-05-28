Nimiq (NIM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.15 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $43.42 million and $1.15 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,541.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.95 or 0.06766530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $686.00 or 0.01930119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00492058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00190987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.29 or 0.00737978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00470350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00441509 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,482,675,349 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,175,349 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

