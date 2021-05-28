Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
Nintendo stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 265,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,843. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.68. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.71.
Nintendo Company Profile
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
