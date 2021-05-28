Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Nintendo stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 265,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,843. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.68. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

