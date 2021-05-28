NIX (NIX) Achieves Market Cap of $6.24 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $43,958.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NIX has traded down 41.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,184.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,720.94 or 0.07125800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $743.26 or 0.01946503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.23 or 0.00506049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00199399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.56 or 0.00664050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.38 or 0.00475006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00394739 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,135,190 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

