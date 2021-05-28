NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised NL Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NL opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $353.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.37. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NL Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NL Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NL Industries by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NL Industries by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

