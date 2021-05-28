NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of NN Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

NN Group stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. NN Group has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $26.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $2.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 8.33%.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

