Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.97

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 157483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDLS shares. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $585.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $207,349. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

