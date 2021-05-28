Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $64,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,826 shares of company stock worth $4,571,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.73.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

