Northwest Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $85.34. 105,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,307. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

