NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $15.02 Average Target Price from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $4,126,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NOV by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 48,802 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $3,921,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

