Numis Securities Reiterates Under Review Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Numis Securities reiterated their under review rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,228.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,144.67. The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 943.50 ($12.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.01%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

