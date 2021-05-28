Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.86.

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.70. 4,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,032. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

