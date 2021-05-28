Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HSBC currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

NTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $61.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

