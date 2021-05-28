Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.12

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 4950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -43.54.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

