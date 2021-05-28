Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the April 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NAZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,555. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $16.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

