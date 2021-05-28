Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Up 185.7% in May

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NAN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,958. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 235.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 490,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 344,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

