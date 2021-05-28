Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Nuvera Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVR opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nuvera Communications has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. The company has a market cap of $124.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

