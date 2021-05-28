Nyerium (NYEX) Price Up 147.1% Over Last Week

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $58,330.75 and $38.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 147.1% against the US dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Nyerium

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.