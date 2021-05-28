Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $255,940.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $255,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,292,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,657,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Leonard M. Tannenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.71 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 706.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 109,906 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,559,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 351,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

