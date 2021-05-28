OAX Price Tops $0.23 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $17.44 million and $631,053.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00082949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00970197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.30 or 0.09548158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00093347 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.