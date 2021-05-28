Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
OOA opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £182.73 million and a PE ratio of 10.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.67. Octopus AIM VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 129.50 ($1.69).
About Octopus AIM VCT
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.