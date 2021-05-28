Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

OOA opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £182.73 million and a PE ratio of 10.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.67. Octopus AIM VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 129.50 ($1.69).

Get Octopus AIM VCT alerts:

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.